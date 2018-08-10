VWAPC: Historical Museum photoshoot

The Van Wert Area Photography Club has selected the exhibits at our Van Wert County Historical Museum for its next photoshoot. It will take place this Sunday, August 12, starting at 2:15 p.m.

You are asked to park off Third Street, between the caboose and the Historical Society’s Welcome Center, and be at the Mansion’s back door by 2:15. Since most of the displays are inside, bring your own rain protection if the weather forecast is threatening.

You should have already contacted Cheryl Knost by phone at 419.773.8090 or email at trunkantusks54@gmail.com , with the number in your party attending the shoot. If not, you can show up and take your chances of being included with the group, or having to do your own thing.

The museum is located on the northeast corner of North Washington Street (U.S. 127) and East Third Street in Van Wert. In addition to the displays on the two floors and basement of the Mansion, there are other multiple displays located in the Annex, Bear School, Log House, Red Barn, and Lincoln Highway Tourist Cabin. Other individual exhibits such as the 1951 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose, the 1875 gazebo, and the 1881 jail cells, are scattered about the campus.

We hope to see you there.