Verville new Junior Achievement area mgr.

VW independent/submitted information

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announces the selection of Mark Verville as its new area manager.

Verville will oversee the Junior Achievement program for Van Wert County, and is responsible for programming, volunteers, and fundraising efforts, along with the Van Wert County Board of Directors.

Verville graduated from the University of Evansville with a bachelor’s degree in history. He is active in the Van Wert community and serves as an officer/board member with Main Street Van Wert, United Way of Van Wert County, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Van Wert Rotary Club.

In addition to Junior Achievement, Verville is the project coordinator at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.

He enjoys spending time with his wife, Tonia, and their four children and attending their sports and dance events.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Since 1919, more than 93 million students have participated in Junior Achievement. In partnership with businesses and educators, JA seeks to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

For more information about Junior Achievement or to volunteer or contribute, contact Verville at 419.203.6619 or email mark.verville@ja.org.