SWCD, Farm Bureau hand out awards

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert SWCD held its 69th Annual Meeting, co-hosting with the Van Wert County Farm Bureau and its Ag Banquet this past Tuesday at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

An SWCD election was held for two supervisor positions on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five-member Board of Supervisors. Dick Rice and Darryl Ricketts were each -elected to serve a three year term, commencing January 1, 2019.

Dinner was provided by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.

Bob Gehres was recognized for 20 years of service on the SWCD Board, while Chloee Gamble was recognized as SWCD scholarship recipient. Gary Weck was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farm Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements.

The Farm Bureau also honored its scholarship recipients, and also presented Farewell and Friend of Ag Awards.

The inaugural Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to Marilyn Reed on behalf of her late husband, Warren Reed, for his many agricultural education accomplishments.

Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net radio broadcaster, was the speaker for the evening and gave an interesting presentation “What Would Grandpa Do? Using Lessons from the Past to Move Agriculture Forward”.

Sponsors for the evening were Ag Credit, Burtch Seed, Farm Credit, The Kenn Feld Group, Mercer Landmark-Glenmore (Ohio City, Convoy, and Middle Point), Pond Seed, Van Wert Auto Supply, and Williamson Insurance.