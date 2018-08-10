Preview: Van Wert HS volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

There’s no way around it – last season was a rough one for the Van Wert Lady Cougars volleyball team.

The Lady Cougars went just 4-19 (2-7 WBL), but head coach Jeff Marbaugh’s squad has enough talent to make a substantial jump in the standings this year.

Six letter winners return for Van Wert, led by seniors Adrianna Grothause (libero), Lainy Werts (outside hitter), Noelle Heffner (setter), Reagen Priest (outside hitter), and juniors Jamison Clouse (middle hitter) and Katie Coplin (setter).

Head coach Jeff Marbaugh believes the experience of the letter winners will pay dividends this season.

“Adrianna will be a three year varsity starter,” Marbaugh said. “The other five girls that lettered last year were counted on to make plays, so they have their feet wet as to how to handle varsity play and be productive.”

“I would also say our team speed will be an asset for us this year,” Marbaugh added.

The returning letter winners will be joined by several others, including senior Avery Cowan, juniors Cassie Priest, Grace Spoor and McKenzie Berry, along with sophomores Jaylyn Rickard and Izzy Carr.

“I believe we have a good group of players, and I think we are starting to get that hunger and passion to be a better team,” Marbaugh said. “We just have to continue to work on consistency in ball control.”

“We had a great summer of work and have shown a great attitude about working to be better,” the coach added.

Ottawa-Glandorf is the returning WBL champion, followed by runner-up Shawnee. Celina, St. Marys and Defiance tied for third place last season.

“I’m not one to pick a few teams to be at the top, but the league will be very competitive,” Marbaugh explained. “On any given night if you don’t play well, your opponent has a pretty good shot at beating you.”

Van Wert’s volleyball season will begin August 21 at Lincolnview, and the Western Buckeye League opener will be August 30 against Wapakoneta.