Local church to serve pre-game meals

VW independent/submitted information

Beginning August 24, and running through October, First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert will be serving meals prior to Van Wert High School Friday night home football games.

Serving time is 5-6:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Cost is $5 per person, with a freewill donation for children 10 and under.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to local missions. The church is located one block from Eggerss Stadium at the corner of Washington and Crawford streets.