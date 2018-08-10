Knights finish 4th at golf quad

Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON – Crestview finished fourth in a golf quad involving four Northwest Conference teams at Bluffton Golf Course on Thursday.

The Knights finished with 223 team points, behind Bluffton (183), Columbus Grove (196), and Ada (215).

Colton Lautzenheiser shot a 50 to lead Crestview, followed by Dillon Underwood’s 53. Evan Scarlett fired a 55, and Will Sharp finished with a 65. Olivia Skelton tallied a 67, and Scott Bowman finished with a score of 71.