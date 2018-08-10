Jack E. Dull

Jack E Dull, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his residence.

He was born August 5, 1952, in Paulding County, the son of Eugene and Lorna (Griffis) Dull, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a son, Jack A. “Andy” (Candie) Dull of Michigan; two daughters, Carrie Kimmel of Grover Hill and Christi (Jordan) Plant of Defiance; one brother, Rick (Tammy) Dull of Tipton; a sister, Maurice Hudson of North Carolina; and eight grandchildren.

A brother, Steve Dull; and two sisters, Diana Stoller and Laura Matthews, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date, with the date and time to be announced.