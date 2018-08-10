Fountain Park finale: Almost Elton John

Well, here we are again, at the end of another summer concert season in Fountain Park. It is so hard to believe how quickly the summer passes. I’ve used these words before, but I’m always reminded of Carol Burnett’s sign-off song: “Seems we just get started and before you know it, comes the time we have to say ‘so long’.”

By intention, we have saved perhaps the best for last. It certainly is the biggest concert of the summer regarding musicians, production, planning, and budget. Craig A. Meyer is “Almost Elton John.” He and his Rocket Band will present “Remember when Rock was Young.” This is obviously a tribute to the music of the immortal Elton John.

Regardless of what you think of Elton John as a person, you have to admit that his stage show, and especially his music, have been immortal, and for good reason; his song list is a who’s who of modern pop and lite rock music. Not many performers can contribute enough of their own music to create a complete concert.

Since 1970, he has performed with everyone from John Lennon to Little Richard to the London Symphony Orchestra. The list of who has performed with Elton John is amazing. Regardless of your stature in the music world, it has been an honor to perform with Elton John. He is known world-wide for his own hits as well as those made famous for blockbuster movies, TV shows, funerals of world-wide attention, and just about any other genre you can think of.

Elton John is still with us, touring in his recently announced Farewell Tour — Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. For the next year, John will be playing all the major concert venues of the world before thousands of fans who will be paying big ticket prices for the opportunity to see him in concert one last time.

I thought it would be good to bring a little bit of Elton John to Van Wert and Fountain Park during his farewell tour. I had the opportunity to see Meyer perform his tribute to Elton John and I can’t imagine anyone better. He changes costumes and has a big band with backup vocals to help create the mood and music of this legendary performer, musician and singer.

Meyer comes to us from California and we are fortunate to have him and the band come to Van Wert this summer. It took a little negotiating, but I am sure you will love the concert experience. The show begins at 7 p.m. with food available from the Rotary concession building and actually served by the Van Wert Rotary Club this time. I urge you to support Rotary; after all, it was Rotary that provided the funds and much of the labor and materials for us to have this nice facility in Fountain Park. Thank a Rotarian this Friday night as you go through the line.

There will be a surprise guest I will introduce before the concert. His name is James “Jimmi” Kilduff. He is a Broadway actor/singer who has been performing most recently on cruise ships to rave review. His friends, Erin and LJ Jellison have helped produce a new show featuring the music of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Tom Jones. They call it “Vintage Vegas.” They have chosen the Niswonger PAC as the place to launch this new show. We are pleased that they feel our personnel and venue are the best around to launch and video tape this show for the world to see.

You can be a part of this premier with two performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 17 and 18 at the Niswonger. Jimmi not only will be singing with a live seven-piece big band, but also will tell interesting stories about the songs we all love. Stories such as how “I Left my Heart in San Francisco” was actually found in Tony Bennett’s arranger’s sock drawer. Many, many other interesting stories and songs will be a part of this show.

You can get your tickets at the Niswonger box office or online at NPACVW.ORG. I’m sure you’re going to love the show. Two identical shows — take your pick of Friday or Saturday night. As I said, I will introduce Jimmi at the Elton John tribute show this Friday night and he will be seated at the Niswonger table for you to meet and talk to.

Let’s hope for beautiful weather this Friday night in Fountain Park. If absolutely necessary because of weather issues, the concert will be moved into the Niswonger. I look forward to seeing you one last time in Fountain Park. It’s been a pleasure!

