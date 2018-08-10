Attendance down at some tournaments

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled August meeting Thursday afternoon at the OHSAA office. The meeting marked the first Board of Directors meeting of the 2018-19 school year.

The board reviewed the school membership list for 2018-19, which includes 817 schools. Four new schools include Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, East Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (consolidation of McAuley and Mother of Mercy). In addition, Youngstown Chaney has rejoined. Four schools are no longer OHSAA members, including Mount Gilead Christian, East Richland Christian (St. Clairsville), Gahanna Christian and Heritage Christian (Canton).

Since the board’s last meeting, seven member schools were penalized for committing infractions of OHSAA bylaws or sports regulations. A list will be released at a later date.

The board reviewed the attendance and financial reports from the 2018 tournaments in swimming and diving, team and individual wrestling, softball and baseball. In swimming, the total paid attendance at the state tournament was 8,376, down from 8,508 in 2017. The dual team wrestling state tournament drew 3,491 fans and operated at a loss of $19,733. The individual wrestling state tournament had a paid attendance of 45,400, which was down from 47,758 in 2017. The baseball state tournament attendance was 13,962, up from 12,522 in 2017. The softball state tournament attendance was 8,094, up from 7,437 in 2017.

The board reviewed the new divisional breakdowns and competitive balance data for the 2019 softball and baseball seasons. The information is now posted at www.ohsaa.org.

The board reviewed the tournament regulations for the OHSAA’s fall sports of golf, girls tennis, field hockey, cross country, volleyball and soccer. The tournament regulations will be posted on the respective sport pages at OHSAA.org.

The board also approved a slight modification to the OHSAA internal business rules for competitive balance to address the scenario of a new high school opening, and the board approved modifications to the OHSAA business rules for athletic participation of non-enrolled students in multiple high school districts.