Westwood announces addiction sessions

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, will be hosting various speakers from within the community to present information about addiction, the effects of addiction on the family, and what services are available to treat addiction.

The sessions are free and all are welcome — no registration required.

The sessions will be held the second and fourth Mondays of each month, beginning in August, from 6-7:30 p.m. The first of these sessions will be held Monday, August 13, with Anthony Greutman, LSW, LICDC, presenting information on “What is Addiction?” Greutman is a licensed social worker and independently licensed chemical dependency counselor with over 20 years in the treatment field.

Refreshments will be served and following the presentation, there will be a time set aside for answering questions. Those wanting to better understand addiction and what can be done to battle this ongoing epidemic should plan to attend.