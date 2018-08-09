Veteran of the Year

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission presented Keith E. Harman of Delphos with the 2017 “Veteran of the Year” award on August 2. The award was established to honor veterans who have gone above and beyond their duties to take care of fellow veterans. Harman not only took care of county veterans for 20 years as the county’s veterans service officer, but he was also elected national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars veterans’ organization in 2017, and has served the nation’s veterans through that position as well.photo provided