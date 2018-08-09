Random thoughts: polls, preseason & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s random thoughts center around football, mainly at the high school level.

NWC coaches poll

I’d like to thank each of the eight NWC football coaches for participating in our preseason poll, which was published on Tuesday.

It was a close vote, with Crestview edging out defending champion Spencerville for the preseason nod, and honestly, I’ll be surprised if one team or the other doesn’t win the conference title. That’s not a knock on any of the other teams, I just think there’s some separation between the top two teams and the others. Of course, anything can happen.

WBL preseason rankings

This one didn’t work out as planned, because some of the coaches declined to participate. However, as I mentioned on Wednesday, the coaches provided plenty of team information to help formulate a set of rankings.

I can’t tell you how difficult it was coming up with a predicted order of finish, simply because there are so many good teams this season. I do think St. Marys is the top team by a slight margin, but there are four or five other teams have a legitimate shot.

Kenton and Celina should be very good. Never count out Wapakoneta or Ottawa-Glandorf Shawnee has a very good quarterback and a proven coach in Jerry Cooper.

I wanted to put Van Wert higher than fourth. I really did, and I hope the Cougars prove me wrong and finish higher than predicted. In any other year, I probably would have picked them higher, but with such balance in the WBL this year, it was tough to do. It’s a year where a team (not just Van Wert) could go 6-4, but in any other year have gone 9-1 or 8-2.

In the end, it won’t be shocking if there are co-champs or even tri-champs.

Defense anyone?

With all of the talented quarterbacks in the Western Buckeye League, it’s very possible scores will be on the high side this season. Defenses certainly will have their hands full every Friday night.

Old vs. new

I still think it’s somewhat ironic that in the day and age of quarterback centered offenses, St. Marys still gets it done the old fashioned way – on the ground. There’s nothing flashy or fancy about that offense. It kind of hits opponents like a sledgehammer.

Preseason

Some people seem to base how the season is going to be on scrimmages, or even 7-on-7’s. That’s not exactly the best way to judge what’s coming up. Coaches are tinkering with lineups, trying to test certain plays in certain situations, and trying to see who can contribute during the season.

I’ve seen teams go 2-0 or 3-0 in scrimmages, then go 1-9 during the regular season. Conversely, it’s not uncommon to see a team go 0-2 or 0-3 during scrimmages, then go on to a 9-1 regular season mark.

On some level, a scrimmage is just a practice against another team.

Urban Meyer update

While I’m not privy to what’s going on (very few people actually are), I’m starting to get the sense that he won’t be dismissed as head coach of the Buckeyes. It’s just a hunch.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a short suspension involved, but outside of that, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

One thing is for certain about this ordeal – either you’re on his side or you’re not. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground.

As always, if you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.