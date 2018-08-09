Crestview Knights open golf season

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Spencerville’s team score of 168 was enough to easily win Monday’s quad match at the Delphos Country Club.

Delphos Jefferson finished second with a score of 191, followed by Crestview (220) and Ada (231).

The Knights were led by Colton Lautzenheiser, who fired a 44. Dillin Underwood shot a 56, followed by Will Sharpe (59) and Olivia Skelton (61). Evan Scarlett finished with a 63, and Scott Bowman 73.

Braxton Scalf led Delphos Jefferson with a 42, two strokes better than Logan Gallmeier. Matt Schroeder finished with a score of 50, followed by Darius Shurelds (55). John Pseekos tallied a score of 59 and Brady Johnston fired a 61.

Spencerville’s Ethan Hamon and Gavin Hamon tied for match medalist honors by firing a score of 39.