Business Day sponsor

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert is sponsoring a Business Day at the YMCA’s Camp Clay Aqua Center on Thursday, August 9. Because of the sponsorship, those using the Aqua Center that day will pay only a $3 admission charge. Shown with Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison is Brent Agler, administrator of Moose Lodge 1320.YMCA photo