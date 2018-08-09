15 people arraigned on GJ indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 15 people entered pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to a variety of charges included in indictments handed down recently by the county grand jury.

Five people were arraigned in front of Common Pleas Magistrate Joseph Quatman.

David Leach, 27, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts of rape, all felonies of the first degree, and five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.

The magistrate recommended a $50,000 cash bond and that the defendant be evaluated by Court Diagnostic Services of Toledo to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Dusty Waltmire, 37, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the first degree, during an arraignment hearing held July 27 before Magistrate Quatman.

He was released on a personal surety bond and appeared at a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 8.

Three people were arraigned on Wednesday, August 1, before the magistrate.

Megan Miner, 33, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 15.

Christopher Columbus, 33, of Springfield, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of failure to provide an address as a registered sex offender. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case, and he appeared for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7.

Blaine Fromm, 27, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and appeared for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. August 7.

The magistrate also presided over three violation hearings.

Richard Raber, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to appear for a drug screening. Judge Martin Burchfield later scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, and continued a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case.

Nathan Dunn, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu program by failing to appear to probation as ordered. A $5,000 bond was set and sentencing will be set.

Nine people appeared before Judge Martin D. Burchfield for arraignment hearings this past Wednesday.

Branson Decker, 31, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of felonious assault, a felony of the first degree, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Robert Seibert, 31, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of escape, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond, but is being held in jail on other charges. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 29.

Kirk Foss, 19, of Auburn, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to six counts of receiving stolen property, all felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 29.

Jesse Hodgson, 30, of Delphos, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 cash/commercial surety and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 16.

Marissa Kreischer, 32, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. August 29.

Johnathan Putman, 31, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. August 29.

Frederick Murray, 32, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft, all felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. August 29.

Devin Walsh, 19, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. August 29.

Steve Replogle, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

Two people were also sentenced this week. Amanda Barnes-Hensley, 36, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also comply with child support orders as part of her community control.

James Neumeier, 27, of Celina, was also given five years of community control, as well as serve up to six months in the River City Community-based Correctional Facility in Cincinnati, on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fifth degree.

He must also undergo mental health, substance abuse, and sex offender assessments and treatment, and was also classified as a Tier 2 sex offender and must register every 180 days for the next 25 years. He was ordered held in jail until admitted to River City.

Several violation hearings were also held before Judge Burchfield.

Joshua Williams, 24, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by consuming alcohol, failing to report to probation, and having an OVI arrest. A hearing on the charges was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 14.

Michael Elston-Neal, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by having a positive test for cocaine. He was released on a surety bond, but must be drug tested three times a week and cannot drive between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. A pretrial conference will be scheduled in the case.

Krystle Shinnaberry, 31, of Van Wert, admitted violating her probation by consuming intoxicants. The case was continued for a further hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, August 10.

Eric Diller, 31 of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to three years of community control from today, plus pay restitution from his original sentencing.

Korbin Taylor, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his treatment in lieu program by failing to report and complete treatment. Sentenced was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 19.

Two people changed their pleas to guilty during hearings on Wednesday.

Keli Pontius, 31, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and child endangering, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. September 19.

Joshua Sargent, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree (reduced from a third-degree felony in exchange for his guilty plea). A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. September 19.

Antonio Feeling, 36, of Van Wert, appeared for a hearing on a motion by his attorney to withdraw from the case. The motion was granted and future hearings to be rescheduled after a new attorney is appointed in the case.