L’view Community Center dedication set

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local School District invites the Lancer community and alumni to attend the grand opening of the new Lincolnview Community Center, to be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 18.

The dedication ceremony will begin in the high school gymnasium, with a grand tour of the community center to follow. Special events are also planned in conjunction with the program, with much to see and enjoy.

The new $4.5-million community center will provide a wellness facility that all Lancers may use to improve one’s health. The facility will also provide a site for meetings, provide opportunities for family nights, PTC fun nights, and carnivals, and give Lincolnview youth programs a place to go for educational, athletic, and entertaining purposes.

The Lincolnview administration and Board of Education have created the new facility to be an exciting and state-of-the-art facility that will truly make a difference in all Lancer lives each and every day. There is no other building like this anywhere in northwest Ohio, so feel free to come out and see the new facility, as it has been built “The Lancer Way.”