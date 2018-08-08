James D. Errett

James D. Errett, 79, of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was bon February 5, 1939, in Defiance, the son of Donald C. and Bessie (Goodenough) Errett, who both preceded him in death.

Jim worked at the Chrysler plant in Van Wert for 10 years before moving on to General Dynamics Company in Lima for 16 years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where he served on the ushering team. Jim also served on the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Directors for 16 years.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Sandra S. (Hanselman) Errett of Van Wert; two daughters, Theresa K. Boice of California and Carol A. Errett of Van Wert; and two grandchildren, Sean Boice of California and Christine Errett of Van Wert.

Private services will be held at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

