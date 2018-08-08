Football: ‘Riders favored to win WBL again

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It may sound like a cliché, but it’s true – the winner of the 2018 Western Buckeye League football championship will truly have earned it.

That’s because this year’s edition of the league is loaded with talent, senior leadership and solid coaching. It also makes predicting an order of finish difficult because several teams can be considered true title contenders.

This poll is different than the NWC coaches poll published Tuesday at www.thevwindependent.com sports. Six WBL coaches, including Van Wert coach Keith Recker agreed to participate in the poll, but four others declined. However, the coaches did share insight into their teams. That information and more was used to generate www.thevwindependent.com sports preseason WBL football rankings.

Ironically, in the year of the quarterback in the WBL, a ground pounding Wing-T team is the preseason favorite to repeat as league champions. St. Marys (10-2, 9-0 WBL in 2017) will feature 10 returning starters, including running back Sean Perry, who rushed for more than 1100 yards (7.0 yard per carry) during the regular season.

Despite returning significant talent, St. Marys head coach Doug Frye knows it won’t be easy to repeat as champions.

“I believe this will be the best the WBL has been in many years,” Frye said. “A lot of returning players for most teams, and many quarterbacks return this season.”

“We are honored to be thought of in high regard but understand our program is not far removed from the 21 straight losses we experienced (2011-2013),” Frye added. “We are hopeful to continue to improve and grow as a program.”

Kenton (5-5, 5-4 WBL) is the preseason No. 2 in the poll. Head coach Brent Fackler has six returning starters on offense, including quarterback Jaron Sharp who led the league in passing in 2017 (245-383, 3434 yards, 32 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, plus 1189 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Sharp will throw to the WBL’s leading receiver in 2017, Jayden Cornell (62 receptions, 1022 yards, nine touchdowns, and Landon Rush (50 receptions, 750 yards, 11 touchdowns) The Wildcats also return nine defensive starters,

With 17 letterman returning for second year head coach Brennen Bader, Celina (7-3, 7-2 WBL) is the preseason No. 3. He’ll turn to quarterback Brett Schwieterman, who passed for 1456 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also rushed for 963 yards and five scores. Also back is running back Kyle Zizelman, who rushed for 854 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Under head coach Keith Recker, Van Wert (5-5, 4-5 WBL) is the preseason No. 4. Recker lost eight letterman to graduation, but has 18 letter winners at his disposal.

With the league so balanced, the Cougars will have their work cut out for them, but the team is capable of breaking into the upper division. In eight games in 2017, quarterback Nate Place passed for 1793 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he rushed for 648 yards and eight more touchdowns. He could easily top those numbers this season.

Owen Treece, Jake Hilleary and Tanner Barnhart are back to help bolster things on the offensive side of the ball. Jalen McCracken is back to lead the secondary, and if the Cougars can shore up things on the defensive side, it should be an interesting season.

“I believe there are legitimately six or seven teams that could all compete for the WBL title,” Recker said. “There are a lot of good conferences, but I would say the WBL has to be one of the most competitive.”

Wapakoneta (6-4, 6-3 WBL) is the preseason No. 5, but based on recent tradition, the Redskins could move up, should anyone above falter.

The projected order of the second five teams has Shawnee (4-6, 3-6 WBL) at No. 6, Ottawa-Glandorf (3-7, 3-6 WBL) No. 7, Elida (8-3, 7-2) No. 8, Defiance (1-9, 1-8 WBL) No. 9 and Bath (1-9, 0-9) No. 10. Elida lost some key starters to graduation, while Shawnee is a team that could easily move into the upper division. Ottawa-Glandorf battled the injury bug last season, forcing a number of younger players to see varsity action, which means the team could exceed expectations. While picked ninth, Defiance is a team that could surprise this season.

Western Buckeye League preseason football rankings

1 – St. Marys Memorial

2 – Kenton

3 – Celina

4 – Van Wert

5 – Wapakoneta

6 – Shawnee

7 – Ottawa-Glandorf

8 – Elida

9 – Defiance

10 – Bath