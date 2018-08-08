Family Health Center to hold fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

In honor of National Health Center Week, Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio will be hosting its sixth annual “31” Bag Bingo event. The event will be held Wednesday, August 15, at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., while early bird game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and regular games will begin at 6:30 that evening.

Participants may play 20 games of bingo, with merchandise-filled “31” bags awarded to the winner of each game. Each bag and its contents are valued at $100-$200. Additional cards will be available for $1 per card.

Early bird cards are $5 each and can be purchased at the event. The early bird game is a cover-all and the winner will receive a flat screen television.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, raffle tickets, plus food and drinks for sale.

Proceeds for the event benefit Family Health Care.

Family Health Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center. Tickets are available at Family Health Care, 1191 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, for $15 presale or they can be purchased for $20 at the door the night of the event.

For more information, call 419.238.6747.