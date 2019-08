Cougars scrimmage Panthers

Van Wert took on Parkway in a controlled scrimmage at Eggerss Stadium on Tuesday. In the above video, Cougar running back Jake Hilleary eludes Panther tacklers on the way to a sizable gain. Below, teammate Nate Place runs a quarterback keeper against the visitors. Van Wert will scrimmage again Friday at Versailles. Videos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent