Convoy cruise-in event set for Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be holding its second annual “Cruise-In under the Water Tower” event in Convoy this Saturday, August 11, from 5-8 p.m., rain or shine.

The entry fee for the event is $10 per vehicle, with dash plaques for the first 25 entries. Added this year will be a Kids Cruise-In category (no entry fee).

Food will be available: hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, water, and soft drinks. All proceeds will go towards to the restoration of the Convoy Opera House.

Village of Convoy Historical Society membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of the Convoy area’s history and culture. Membership is $20 annually, while Patron membership is $50 a year and Sponsor membership is $100 annually. The memberships support operations of the Village of Convoy Historical Society and are tax deductible.

Donations are also accepted for the opera house restoration project and are also tax deductible. Those interested in donating may mail their membership or donation, made payable to Village of Convoy Historical Society, to P.O. Box 605, Convoy, OH 45832.