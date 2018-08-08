New law office

Dawn Kennedy and her husband, Michael, cut the ribbon on Mrs. Kennedy’s law office, 110 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, while Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. The new local attorney has a unique practice, based in U.S. District Court rather than the local courts. Kennedy, who has an undergraduate degree from the State University of New York’s Empire State College and a law degree from Concord Law School, has also completed Ramsay Solutions Financial Coach Master Training. Her practice deals with various federal legal issues, such as student loan issues, veterans’ legal issues, and federal legal issues related to consumer debt collection and credit reporting, among others. She is licensed to practice law in California, as well as several U.S. district courts (click here for her website). She is also offering a free Coffee Chat to local businesses to discuss federal legal issues they may have. Kennedy’s husband, a disabled career U.S. Army veteran, is the son of former prosecuting attorney Charles Kennedy and his wife, Jane. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent