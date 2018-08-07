YWCA provides travel program updates

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s travel program has had a busy summer.

The first trip of the 2018 season was to Cape Cod in May; Washington, D.C., Gervasi Winery in Canton and a Mystery trip in June. July was host to a Garden tour in Carleton, Michigan, to the Proven Winners Four Star Garden.

A trip to Savannah, Georgia, Jekyl Island, and Charleston, South Carolina, is planned for September 16-22. Depart on a spacious, luxury motorcoach. Deadline for Savannah reservations is August 16. Cost for the Savannah trip is $699 per person/double occupancy; triple occupancy is $579; single occupancy is $924.

A trip to Maine is scheduled for October 14-20. A day trip is in the planning stages for November and a trip to Ashville, North Carolina, to the Biltmore Estate is scheduled for December 3-6. An overnight shopping trip to Chicago is scheduled for Saturday, December 1.

Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 for more information and to register. The YWCA is a not-for-profit organization and a United Way agency.