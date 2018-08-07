Tickets released for Amy Grant concert

VW independent/submitted information

As the premiere for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio’s Ignite 2018-19 season gets closer with every passing day, there are more and more things to look forward to in this incredible season. With every approaching event, the Niswonger aims to ignite lives with star-powered entertainment.

This Wednesday, August 8, at noon, marks an extremely exciting release as tickets for one of the season’s cornerstones, Amy Grant, who is performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 9, are available for purchase.

Celina Moving & Storage Inc. presents Amy Grant, who has built a long, successful career on music that matters. Ever since she burst on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager bringing contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, the Nashville native has gained a reputation for creating potent songs that examined life’s complexities with an open heart and keen eye.

She became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record and went on to become a crossover sensation, her musical gifts transcending genre boundaries to make her a household name. She’s earned six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, as well as three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums, and four gold albums. She’s achieved 10 Top 40 pop singles and placed 17 hits on the Top 40 Adult Contemporary chart, as well as scoring numerous hits on the Contemporary Christian charts.

A longtime and active Nashville resident, Grant is as well known for her philanthropy as her music. She and husband Vince Gill are tireless in their efforts to aid worthy causes.

Come see a true legend of Contemporary Christian music and feel a new inspiration Ignite.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Celina Moving & Storage, Supporting Sponsors include Hoffman Plumbing & Heating, First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert, the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, and Strategence Capital. Ignite 2018-19 would not be complete without Season Sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Amy Grant can be purchased Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.