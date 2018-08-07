Ewing White

Ewing “Bud” White, 92, of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:45 a.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, surrounded by family at Van Wert Health.

He was born October 30, 1925, in Seymour, Indiana, the son of Perry and Ida White, who both preceded him in death.

Bud married the former Rosanna Schini on May 1, 1949, in Peru, Indiana, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death in 1995 after more than 46 years of marriage.

In 1953, the couple moved to Convoy, where Bud and Rosie owned and operated Bud’s Variety Store for over 37 years. Bud retired from the business in 1990.

Bud was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps, including on the island of Guam.

Bud was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Indiana Hoosiers fan, watching games every chance he got. He enjoyed going to auctions, buying and selling antiques until the very end. Bud also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children, Mary Ann (husband Jim Faulkner) Cronin and John (Jan) White; two grandchildren, Kristen (Aaron) Pollock and Brad White; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Jovie Pollock.

His sister, Ruth Adamson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s preference.

