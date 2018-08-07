City man faces drug charge after search

Van Wert independent

A city man was arrested and jailed on a felony drug count following the execution of a search warrant at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 921 Leeson Ave. in Van Wert.

Jared L. Caldwell, 31, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the second degree, in connection with the search.

Caldwell, who was already out on bond from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on another drug-related charge, and is also on post-relief control, was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on the new charge.

During the search, a bulk amount was what is suspected to be methamphetamines and heroin/fentanyl was located in the residence, along with $1,712 in cash, a digital scale, a small plastic bag containing a crystalline substance, two sandwich bags containing a crystalline substance, one plastic Tupperware container containing brown powder, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

All suspected narcotics seized during the search will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for further testing.

Caldwell has several convictions on drug-related charges over the past five years, including a pending charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into the grounds of a specified government facility.

Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger is reviewing the report and may file additional charges for consideration by the next session of the county grand jury.