Wassenberg exhibit, classes continue

The Market at the Wass will be especially busy this Saturday with the 127 Garage Sales going on. We’ll be having live music with Aubrey Gebert and Gabrielle Emerick, along with all of the fruits, veggies, and handmade items edible and not!

Make sure you check out our community made art exhibit of life-sized sunflowers in our gallery! Free entry. Markets begin at 9 a.m. and close up at 1 p.m. Good eating is an art!

We’ll be having a garage sale of our own! Need some art at great prices? We are cleaning out our vault and garage and have some items for sale at great prices! Come browse.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Our watercolor class will be going on break until August 21. From that date it will resume on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along.

Beginning June 28, our ArtNights will be filled with sunflower crafting. Make a sunflower, put your name on it, take it home after the exhibit. We will show you how and, best of all, it’s free. A new ArtNight project is coming up soon. Stay tuned!

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.