VWMS releases school opening info

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Middle School has announced 2018-19 school opening information for parents and students.

Sixth grade students are invited to an orientation from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, August 14. Sixth grade students should enter the school at the VWMS gymnasium entrance. Students will be served a complimentary pizza lunch at the conclusion of the orientation.

Parents of sixth-grade students will have an opportunity to meet with administrators and participate in an informal school fair from 9:10-10:30 a.m. August 14, beginning in the music hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Parents should park in the VWMS gym parking lot and enter the school through the VWMS gymnasium entrance.

There will also be an opportunity to walk through a “school fair” to get further information and to see all of the activities at VWMS. Parents may fill out paperwork, pay student fees, and put money on students’ lunch accounts during the school fair.

The parents’ event will end at 10:30 a.m., with parents returning at noon to pick up their children outside the VWMS gymnasium entrance.

Students in grades 7-8 can stop by the school any time between 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, to pick up class schedules. A school fair will be available allowing students to pick up class schedules, try out their lockers, and see all of the VWMS activities.

Parents of students in grades 7-8 are invited to a Parent Welcome/School Fair event from 1-3 p.m. August 14. They may park in the VWMS gymnasium parking lot and enter through that entrance. Parents will also have the opportunity to walk through a “school fair” to get information and see all the VWMS activities. Parents may also fill out paperwork, pay student fees, and put money on students’ lunch accounts at that time. The Media Center will also open where parents can watch an informative slide show and talk to administrators.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 20, starting at 7:50 a.m. For more information, contract principals Mark