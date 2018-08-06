VWHS lists schedule pick-up days, times

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced days and times when VWHS students can pick up their schedules for the 2018-19 school year.

Schedule pick-up for VWHS students is as follows:

Seniors — Wednesday, August 8, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Juniors — Thursday, August 9, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sophomores — Friday, August 10, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Freshmen — Tuesday, August 14; freshman orientation and new student orientation will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the Van Wert High School Commons.

For more information, call the student services office at 419.238.2180.