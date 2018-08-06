Robert D. Fair

Robert D. Fair, 89, of Delaware, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018.

Bob was born April 19, 1929, in Middle Point, the son of Peter and Bernice (Scott) Fair, who both preceded him in death. In 1947, Bob graduated from Middle Point School.

After a few years working at Borden Foods in Van Wert, Bob joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served as a corporal in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Following his service, Bob returned to Borden Foods, where he enjoyed a 40-year career. Initially, he worked as the office manager in Van Wert and then, in 1971, relocated to Borden’s corporate headquarters in Columbus to join the Real Estate Department. Bob retired from Borden’s in 1987 to enjoy spending time with his family and pursue other interests.

For many years, Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. After moving to Delaware in 2002, Bob joined Asbury United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. Bob loved music, especially listening to the church organ, as well as his daughter’s operatic performances. Bob was also an avid art glass enthusiast, running two art glass businesses, first with his mother in the early 1960s and then independently in the 1990s.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Rick (Becky) Fair; one daughter, Deborah (Bruce Bunyan) Fair; four grandchildren, Jenn (Phil) Moir, Jillian Fair, Trent Bunyan, and Trevor Bunyan; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, and Aubrey Moir.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at Snyder Rodman Funeral Home, 1510 W. William St. in Delaware, with a gravesite burial service to take place in Van Wert at a later date.

Visitation is an hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware, OH 43015

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.