Preview: Lincolnview HS volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Coming off a 10-13 (3-5 NWC) season, some talented players have graduated, but other talented players are back to play volleyball at Lincolnview High School.

“We lost four big hitting seniors which we will miss but still have six letter winners back,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “We are relying on them to carry over from last season.”

Lakin Brant (5-8 senior libero), Morgan Miller (5-8 senior setter), Carly Wendel (6-0 senior middle blocker), Brianna Ebel (5-8 sophomore setter) and Madison Williams (5-8 sophomore outside hitter) are returning starters and letter winners, while 5-8 junior defensive specialist Kerstin Davis saw playing time last season and is expected to play more this year.

Evans said 5-9 junior middle blocker Jordan Decker and 5-10 freshman outside hitter Kendall Bollenbacher will also see varsity action for the Lady Lancers this season.

Other players on the varsity roster include Lana Carey (5-2 junior defensive specialist), Brianna Ebel (5-8 sophomore setter), Elania O’Neill (5-8 sophomore outside hitter), Madison Williams (5-8 sophomore outside hitter) Sami Sellers (5-8 sophomore outside hitter) and Kendall Klausing (5-10 freshman middle blocker).

“Our strength this year will be our serving and defense,” Evans explained. Our libero (Brant) was first team All-NWC last year and no doubt that she will again be leading our defense again this year.

“We have some really good servers and we are going to use that to our advantage,” Evans added.

Ada is the defending NWC champion, followed by Crestview and Columbus Grove, and Evans believes the conference schedule will again be a grind.

The NWC will again be strong,” Evans said. “We look forward to big matches between Columbus Grove, Ada, Allen East and Crestview. I think it’s going to come down to a lot of NWC teams being very competitive this year, making for some great matches to prepare for and play in.”

Lincolnview will open the season at home August 21, against county rival Van Wert. Other non-conference opponents on the schedule include Antwerp, Continental, Ottoville, Elida, Kalida, defending Division IV New Bremen, Shawnee, Parkway, Hicksville, Wayne Trace, Hardin Northern and New Knoxville.

“This team is excited to get going,” Evans said. “They’ve worked hard this summer and are ready to play.”