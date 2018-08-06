Local judge chairs state bar group panel

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Bar Association President Robin Weaver has appointed Judge Kevin H. Taylor to serve as chair of the OSBA’s Ethics Committee.

Judge Taylor serves on the bench of the Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Court. He is a member of the governing board of the Juvenile Center of Northwest Ohio, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and the National College of Probate Judges.

In addition, Judge Taylor serves on the board of directors of the Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges.

Judge Taylor is a former prosecuting attorney and has served as vice chair of the Ethics Committee. He received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law, where he was associate editor of the university’s law review.

The OSBA maintains 33 committees and 10 sections, each of which specializes in a particular area of law. Committees and sections work to improve the justice system by keeping Ohio lawyers informed of the latest court decisions and regulatory changes.

The groups also comment on bills before the Ohio General Assembly and draft their own legislative proposals to improve existing laws. Chairpersons selected for this honor have demonstrated excellence and expertise in their practice area, as well as outstanding leadership and a commitment to the profession and rule of law.

The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing approximately 26,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards of law and the administration of justice.