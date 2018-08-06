Lichtensteiger receives top BGSU honor

Van Wert independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — Kory Lichtensteiger is one of five people set to be inducted into the Bowling Green State University Athletics Hall of Fame in September.

The 2018 class also includes Kate Achter, Liz Honegger, John Smith and Dr. Ron Zwierlein.

After graduating from Crestview High School, Lichtensteiger was a two-time first team All-MAC center on BGSU’s football team from 2004-07 and two-time second team All-MAC at guard. He was a 2007 Rimington Trophy Finalist and a semifinalist for the Draddy Trophy, given to the best college football player, with an emphasis on academics, community service and on-field performance.

A two-time Academic All-MAC player, Lichtensteiger was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and played in 75 NFL games, mainly with the Washington Redskins. He officiallly retired from pro football in 2017.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 21, at the Stroh Center at BGSU.