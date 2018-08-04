Leadership Class nominations accepted

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 23rd annual Leadership Van Wert County Class (click here for a nomination form and program brochure).

Visionary companies understand the pivotal importance of developing strong leaders not only for their companies, but also for their community. That is the mission of the Leadership Van Wert County program. Businesses and organizations should consider nominating one of their employees or managers to join other area leaders who have experienced “best of the best” leadership development in the greater Van Wert area.

The nomination form is due to the Chamber by Friday, September 14.

An application will be emailed to nominees once the Chamber receives the nomination form. Contact the Chamber for more information.

The 2018 Chamber Leadership Van Wert County class project: Our Story. Our Opportunity. The class also presented the video, “Rooted in Purpose, Growing Opportunities (check out the video at https://youtu.be/0fy57RT6Tg8).