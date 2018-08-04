James Lewis Klinker

James Lewis Klinker, 83, of Van Wert, died at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of Ernest and Alice (Kochert) Klinker, who both preceded him in death. On March 24, 1957, he married Alice “Joan” Shaw, and she died September 18, 2011.

Surviving are two sons, Shawn (Cheryl) Klinker and Eric Klinker, both of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Kyle (Jen) Klinker, Allison (David) Klinker, Gretchen Klinker, Cody Klinker, and Courtney Klinker; a great grandson, Declan Klinker; three brothers, Terry (Linda) Klinker, William (Linda) Klinker, and Lynn (Jeanie) Klinker; and a sister, Charlotte McCowan.

A son, Bruce Allen Klinker; one brother, Garth Klinker; and a sister, Beverly Ann Gumm, also preceded him in death.

Jim retired from the former Aeroquip (Eaton) Corporation in Van Wert in 1994 after being 35 years of service. He was in the last graduating class at Union High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 and was stationed in Korea for most of his service. Jim was a die-hard Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He loved his family, all animals, and never met a stranger.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Klinker officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 4, and also an hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like memorials to be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Shelter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.