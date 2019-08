Football scrimmages begin soon

Van Wert independent sports

Area high school football teams will begin scrimmaging next week.

Van Wert will host Parkway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crestview will scrimmage at Antwerp at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Paulding will scrimmage at Parkway, also at 6 p.m.

Wayne Trace is scheduled to scrimmage at Edon at 10 a.m. on Saturday.