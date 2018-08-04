CNB tabs Harman as local branch mgr.

VW independent/submitted information

Citizens National Bank (CNB) has named Jessi Harman as branch manager of its Van Wert office. In this position, Harman is responsible for branch oversight, including daily operations, sales, and financial performance.

Harman has over 12 years’ experience in the banking industry, advancing from teller to customer service representative, and now branch manager over the course of her career at CNB.

“Her hard work and dedication to our customers is commendable,” Margaret Thompson, VP/branch operations coordinator for CNB, said of Harman. “We’re pleased to be able to promote her to this position where she can make an even bigger impact.”

Harman attended Van Wert High School and Vantage Career Center and resides in Van Wert. She is involved with the United Way of Van Wert County, serving six years on the board of directors and assuming the role of 2017’s United Way Day of Caring chairman. She is also a 2018 graduate of the Leadership Van Wert program and is involved with the Next Generation of Leaders group within CNB.

With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert, and Toledo, Citizens National Bank has assets totaling more than $800 million and has been serving the communities of west central Ohio since 1920.