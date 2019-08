2018 Rib Fest

Shelby County Line (above) entertains those attending the Van Wert Rib Fest early Friday evening with its unique brand of Country music . The event continues today with more musical entertainment, Wiffleball and corn hole tournaments, United Way’s When Pigs Fly fundraiser, pig races hosted by Van Wert County 4-H clubs, and lots of good food. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent