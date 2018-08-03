Van Wert to sell season football tickets

Submitted information

The Van Wert Athletic Department will be selling season football tickets Wednesday, August 8, at the Athletic Boosters Community Spaghetti Dinner at the high school from 5-6:30 p.m.

Season tickets may be purchased beginning Monday, August 13, at Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy through Thursday, August 23, during normal business hours.

Students season passes must be purchased through the athletic department.