Carl E. Font

Carl E. Font. 82, of Grover Hill, went to be with the Lord at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, at his residence while surrounded by his family.

He was born March 28, 1936, in Grover Hill, the son of Charles E. and Almeda (Aldrich) Font, who both preceded him in death.

Carl married the love of his life, Mary Ann Rohlf, on August 29, 1956. Together they were members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He served eight years in the Ohio National Guard and retired in 1998 from Federal-Mogul Corporation after 40 years.

Carl was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed visiting their cabins on North Lake and Thunder Lake. As a man with many interests, he loved four-wheeling in the U.P., eating Mackinac Island Fudge Ice Cream, listening to Bluegrass music at Steve Scott’s Opry Barn and woodworking. In Carl’s words: “He never met a cookie he didn’t like.” Most of all, Carl was a true family man and cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Font of Grover Hill; three children, Elaine (Scott) Collins of Grover Hill, Bev (John) Gray of Defiance, and Rick (Heather Kiracofe) Font of Grover Hill; a son-in-law, Larry Couts of Defiance; one brother, Ron (Peggy) Font of Greenville; a sister, Nancy (Wayne) Ashbaugh of Huntington, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Wes, Jeremy, Christopher, Lindsey, Matthew, Ashley, Kristen, Joni, Austin, Devyn, Hailey, Sean, and Austin; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Katherine Couts, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 6, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kurt Klingbeil presiding. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Paulding County or Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.