VWHS Booster Club plans fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner and Community Pep Rally on Wednesday, August 8, in the Van Wert High School Commons. This event is open to the public and will serve as a fundraiser for the club, as well as offer fans an opportunity to meet Van Wert High School fall athletes.

The Spaghetti Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. that day. Cost is $6 per meal and includes spaghetti, breadstick, tossed salad, and a cookie. At 6:30 p.m., a community pep rally will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Following the pep rally, all 2018-2019 athletes and parents will be asked to stay for the mandatory OHSAA pre-season meeting.

Football season tickets, as well as student passes, can be purchased from the Van Wert High School athletic director as well.

“We see this as an excellent opportunity for the Van Wert community to come out, enjoy dinner together, and meet our fall sports teams,” said VWHS Athletic Booster Club President Ben Laudick. “Our goal is to create energy and excitement for our athletes as we kick of the new school year.”