Patrol urges caution around school buses

VW independent/submitted information

Thousands of Ohio children head back to school this month as summer comes to a close. For many students, their day starts and ends by riding on a school bus. School buses are required to be inspected twice every year to ensure they are safe to transport children to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events.

From 2015 to 2017, a total of 4,198 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or dropping off passengers. As the buses return to the roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a few reminders for motorists. Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed, and cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving.

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility,” said Lt. Jonathon Gray, commander of the Van Wert Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”

The Patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes, and passing stopped school bus violations, visit http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/School_Bus_Bulletin_2018.pdf.