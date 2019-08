Marilyn Steward

Marilyn Steward, 87, of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, died Friday, July 27, 2018, at Baptist Homes.

She was born February 22, 1931, in Van Wert, the daughter of Poe and Grace Doner, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Omar W. Steward for 60 years.

Other survivors include three sons, Mark Steward, Graham (Lisa) Steward, and Brent Steward; a sister, Carol Leathers; and seven grandchildren.

A sister, Betty Learned, also preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Berean Fellowship Church, 300 Rockfield Circle in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Preferred memorials: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.