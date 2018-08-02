Caroline Gallmeier

Caroline Gallmeier, 92, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at The Meadows of Delphos surrounded by her family.

She was born July 1, 1926, in Delphos, the daughter of Claude and Carrie (O’Neil) Bergfeld, who both preceded her in death. On November 24, 1949, she married Harold Gallmeier, and he survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Joe (Tina) Gallmeier; four daughters, Kathy (Marc) Tirey, Joyce (Ed) Long, Mary (Ron) Reese, and Kelly (Jeff) Smith; one daughter-in-law, Deb Gallmeier; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Claude (Mary) Bergfeld.

A son, Michael Gallmeier; three sisters, Gracie Bergfeld, Evelyn Mullen, and Mary Redding; two brothers, Pat Bergfeld, and Eugene Bergfeld; and triplet grandchildren, Bryan, Ryan, and Lisa Gallmeier, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Monday, August 6, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 5:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: The Mike Gallmeier Foundation, 315 W. Fifth St., Delphos, OH 45833.