Aqua Park sponsor

Hearth & Home in Van Wert is sponsoring a Business Day at the YMCA’s Camp Clay Aqua Center on Thursday, August 2. Because of the sponsorship, those using the Aqua Center that day will pay only a $3 admission charge. Shown with Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison are Jenn Salazar, Ana Arnold, Jan Osbourne, Nina Workinger, Jeff Buggle, Lois Zeisloft, and Marjorie Rhoades from Hearth & Home. YMCA photo