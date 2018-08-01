United Way plans 2018 Day of Caring

VW independent/submitted information

The 20th annual United Way Day of Caring has been set for Friday, September 28. This year’s event chair is Marie Bennett, who joined the United Way Board of Trustees four years ago and the Executive Board two years ago. This will mark her third year of participating in the Day of Caring event.

Day of Caring co-chair is Karen Lautzenheiser. Lautzenheiser joined the Board of Trustees three years ago and the Executive Board this year. She has been involved with the Day of Caring for two years.

Day of Caring barrels will be placed at local businesses, schools, and industries for collections of non-perishable food and personal care items. On September 28, the barrels will be picked up and taken to Vantage Career Center to be sorted by numerous volunteers and Vantage students. The goal for this year’s food drive is 36,000 items.

New this year, along with the collecting of non-perishable food and personal items, the United Way will be collecting monetary donations that would allow food banks to purchase items from The West Ohio Food Bank. Each $1 donated will provide six meals to those in need.

Last year, the United Way had great success with the collaboration of local food banks, so that will be continuing this year. Food collected will be disbursed between The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry. The fact that the food collected goes to three organizations, not just one, while getting more items into more homes within the community, has made the event even bigger and better.

The top needed items this year are deodorant, shampoo, dish soap, feminine products, laundry detergent, and toilet paper.

Also part of the Day of Caring event, the American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, September 28, at Trinity Friends Church. Anyone 17 years of age, weighing at least 110 pounds, and in general good health is encouraged to donate. Those donating blood will receive a free t-shirt and be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gasoline card. The blood drive goal is 185 units of blood.

The United Way of Van Wert County invites area residents to support the community by participating in the 20th annual United Way Day of Caring.