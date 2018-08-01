Riedel: Sales tax holiday this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced that a sales tax holiday will be held this weekend, an opportunity for parents to receive some tax relief during back-to-school shopping in preparation for the new school year. The tax holiday will also stimulate economic activity for Ohio’s retailers. This year’s sales tax holiday was established by the state operating budget, House Bill 49.

From Friday, August 3, through Sunday, August 5, certain items will be exempt from state and county sales and use taxes. Clothing items up to $75 each and school supplies or instructional materials up to $20 each will be free of taxes if purchased during this weekend. This includes a variety of items, from pencils and paper to pants and jackets.

“This weekend’s three-day tax free holiday provides a great chance for families to save on their back-to-school supplies,” Rep. Riedel said. “It’s a wonderful way for Ohio citizens to save their hard earned money.” This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is the fourth consecutive one to be held in the state of Ohio. The legislature also passed Senate Bill 226 to make it an annual occurrence during the first weekend of August.

The first time the sales tax holiday occurred in 2015 an extra $4.7 million in consumption was generated, along with saving consumers approximately $3.3 million, according to a study produced by the University of Cincinnati.

The study also found that Ohio counties that border other states experienced a 15.48 percent increase in sales tax collection, leading to the conclusion that many out-of-state families traveled to Ohio to take part in the tax holiday.