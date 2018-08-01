MP tourney champs

The Van Wert Dons 12U team wrapped up its Little League season with a 6-4 victory over Latty to take home the championship at the ninth annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival. Team members include (front row, from the left) Keaton Sudduth, Spencer Clay, Briston Wise, Kaden Shaffer, Conner Campbell, Ashton Baer; (back row) Coach Spencer Wise, Kaydin Doner, Landon Frieden, Kaden Farmer, James Welker, and Coaches Stacey Baer and Brent Mosier. Rounding out the team, but not pictured: Reese Krugh and Brylen Parker.photo provided