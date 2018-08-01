Groups to host Healthy Block Party event

VW independent/submitted information

Plan to attend the Healthy Block Party on Westwood Drive from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 9. Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio, the Van Wert County General Health District, and Westwood Behavioral Health have teamed up to host this event.

“Family Health Care is very excited to be part of this community event that is focused on promoting a healthier community.” said Jennifer Smith, CEO of Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio, “This event will not only allow individuals to have a free night of family fun but will also bring awareness to resources that are available in our community.”

Many other partners on the block are joining in for the fun. Leland Smith Insurance Services Inc. and Van Wert Vision Ltd. will be sponsoring free Venedocia Lions Club sausage sandwiches, Community Health Professionals will be offering free popcorn and, thanks to a donation from Rick Sealscott, CPA, free shaved ice will also be available.

Along with the food there will be a free bounce house, a healthy home display and information provided by Van Wert County General Health District, and other informative healthy activities.

Van Wert Vision Ltd., the offices of optometrists Mark Bidlack and Darrin Karcher, will be offering free health screenings for patients concerned about cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, and diabetic retinopathy. Also, for those concerned about macular degeneration because of family history, the office has a new screening tool to predict chances of developing that condition within the next 3 to 5 years with 94 percent accuracy. Those interested in any of the above free screenings can call 419.238.9244 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Health Professionals will be providing information on activities for senior citizens, WIC will be providing height and weight checks, Westwood Behavioral Health will provide activities aimed to improve family communication, and Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio will offer free blood pressure checks and will be promoting healthy smiles.

Times Bulletin Media will be joining the party with free giveaways and Western Southern Insurance will be giving away child fingerprint kits.

This is a completely free event to promote healthy choices, healthy families, and a healthier Van Wert community.