Crestview releases back-to-school info

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is ready to begin the 2018-19 school year. Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 15-17.

Students in grades 7 and 8 may also pay student fees at this time, while student fees for high school students will be assessed after Friday, August 24 — the last day for possible high school schedule changes. However, students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Tuesday, August 21.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin Tuesday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, extension 2000.

For Crestview’s incoming sixthgrade middle school students, orientation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, in the auditeria. Student fees may be paid at that time.

The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, August 21, starting at 8 a.m.